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Former Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio is ‘ready to return to work’ and awaiting an offer from a Premier League club, amid ongoing talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a potential role within their hierarchy.

Ausilio departed his position at the helm of Inter Milan’s sporting operations in September, bringing the curtain down on a 12-year tenure in the role.

Although his contract with Serie A giants was originally due to run until 2027, the two parties opted for an early termination, bringing his spell at the club to an immediate close.

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The Italian’s association with the Nerazzurri stretched back to 1998, during which he held several positions before eventually becoming sporting director, marking the end of a long-standing relationship with the club.

Since leaving Inter, Ausilio has been linked with a move into English football, with Spurs emerging as a potential destination as they explore the possibility of bringing him into their hierarchy to aid recruitment.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Ausilio is ‘ready to return to work and is waiting’ for a Premier League club.

Talks are in progress between Spurs and the experienced recruitment official as they work towards finding common ground.

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Tottenham’s sporting operations are currently overseen by Johan Lange, who has been the sole sporting director since Fabio Paratici’s departure in January.

However, it remains unclear what specific position Ausilio could occupy should he join the north London outfit, with an agreement between the parties still seemingly required before his potential arrival can take shape.

With discussions ongoing, the coming weeks could provide greater clarity over whether Spurs can secure Ausilio’s services as they consider changes to their sporting structure.

Tottenham are already assessing their options ahead of the winter window and leading the pursuit of Brazilian goalkeeper Otavio alongside Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, former Tottenham sporting director Damien Comolli has just been appointed CEO and president of Italian outfit Pisa.