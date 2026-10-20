Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi has been hailed for a ‘really clever bit of management’ in bringing on Dejan Kulusevski against Coventry City.

Spurs grabbed their first win of the new Premier League season on Monday night with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Coventry at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

James Maddison, Omar Marmoush and Ben Davies provided the goals for the hosts, while Jack Rudoni made sure Antonin Kinsky would not get a clean sheet on the night.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

One particular highlight was the return of Kulusevski, named amongst the substitutes and who came on off the bench with three minutes of normal time remaining.

The Swede has had an injury plagued spell where it was even questioned whether he would be able to get back on the pitch at all.

Kulusevski missed the whole of last season with a knee injury and his return was greeted warmly by the Tottenham supporters.

De Zerbi admitted after the match that he brought Kulusevski on off the bench for the fans and journalist Matt Law hailed the Italian for a clever piece of management in that regard.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Law wrote on X: “Really clever bit of management, this.

“Other than being a great moment for Kulusevski, it took some of the understandable tension out of the stadium as Spurs were trying to see the game out.”

Roberto De Zerbi: “I brought on Kulusevski just for the fans.” 🤍💙 https://t.co/i72WtRLeS3 — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) October 19, 2026

Having now got a first league win, De Zerbi will hope to see mental pressure eased on his side as they look to climb up the Premier League standings.

Tottenham have the full week to prepare for their next outing, which will come away at rivals Chelsea on Saturday, a game then followed by another London derby as they host Crystal Palace.

Whether Kulusevski will be in line to feature in either of those games remains to be seen, but Sweden boss Graham Potter will surely be eyeing the attacker for inclusion in his squad for the November international break.

Potter has been staying in touch with Kulusevski and revealed in September he was closing in on a return.