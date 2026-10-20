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Newcastle United legend John Anderson believes the Magpies have become alarmingly easy to play through in recent games, while questioning Matthias Jaissle willingness to change his system.

Although Jaissle initially made an encouraging impression after taking charge, Newcastle’s recent performances have fallen well short of expectations, with their early promise giving way to a worrying downturn.

The Magpies have endured a miserable spell across their last four fixtures, suffering heavy 4-1 defeats against Leeds United and Coventry City before falling to Aston Villa at the weekend.

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Newcastle currently occupy 11th place in the Premier League table, but another prolonged slump could see them surrender further ground as the campaign progresses.

With the Tyneside outfit struggling for results, pressure is mounting on Jaissle to turn things around on the pitch and arrest their slide.

Assessing Newcastle’s recent displays, Anderson pointed out that they have struggled to find the right balance, leaving them vulnerable defensively and far too easy for opponents to play through.

Anderson also stressed that a single victory could restore Newcastle’s momentum, but questioned Jaissle’s reluctance to adapt, arguing that his preferred system has failed to deliver and is ineffective without the right personnel to execute it.

Manager Time at Club Matthias Jaissle July 2026- Eddie Howe November 2021 – July 2026 Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

The former defender said on BBC Radio Newcastle: “It is all about getting that balance right and it just hasn’t been for the past few games.

“We are like a sieve in terms of being so easy to get at and play through.”

Anderson then reflected on Jaissle’s approach: “One result can change a lot – all it needs is one good win and all of a sudden you’re back on track – but Matthias Jaissle seems very set in his ways at this moment in time.

“The reality is the system he is playing hasn’t worked in the past few games.

“It is OK wanting to play a certain way, but if you don’t have the players to play in that way effectively then it is a problem.”

Following the defeat to Aston Villa, Anderson also noted that Newcastle are clearly lacking quality rather than effort.

Meanwhile, Tony Pulis has urged Newcastle supporters to take a realistic view of the club’s situation, given his view that Jaissle is working with a significantly weaker squad than Eddie Howe had.

The Magpies now face a trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace on Sunday, with both sides seeking a much needed response after difficult spells.