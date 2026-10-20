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Wolves midfielder Fer Lopez ‘wants more’ and could leave the Molineux outfit should the club fail to secure promotion from the Championship this season.

The Old Gold signed Lopez from Celta Vigo in the summer of 2025 for a fee of around €23m, handing him a contract that runs until 2030.

However, limited opportunities in the Midlands prompted the 22-year-old to return to his boyhood club on loan in January.

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The Spaniard found his form again during his loan spell at Celta Vigo, leading both the midfielder and the Spanish club to consider the prospect of extending his stay.

Wolves were reluctant to let the midfielder leave permanently, maintaining their determination to keep him at Molineux, while Lopez was not willing to force an exit.

Lopez stayed at Molineux and has since become a key figure in Wolves’ push for promotion to the top flight.

The 22-year-old has scored five goals and provided two assists in ten Championship appearances.

Game Competition Portsmouth (H) Championship Watford (H) Championship Cardiff City (H) Championship Wolves’ next three games

However, it appears the Spaniard’s great form could eventually be a problem for the Molineux outfit.

According to Spanish daily AS, Lopez ‘wants more’ and could leave Wolves should they fail to achieve promotion from the Championship this season.

The Old Gold are currently eighth in the table after ten games and will be looking for a win against Portsmouth tonight.

Lopez still has four years left on his contract with the Molineux outfit, giving Wolves the opportunity to demand their desired price considering the midfielder’s impressive form.

It remains to be seen where Lopez will go if he leaves Wolves, with Celta Vigo recently appearing to have given up hope of re-signing the midfielder.

Lopez’s fine form has likely put him even further out of reach for the Spanish side.

Wolves will hope Lopez can maintain his impressive Championship form and help them secure an immediate return to the Premier League.