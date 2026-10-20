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Leeds United shot-stopper Lucas Perri has indicated that the specialised goalkeeping sessions he has been undertaking at loan club Torino are beginning to pay off.

Since joining Torino from Leeds in the summer, the Brazilian has established himself as a regular under manager Ignazio Abate, starting five league matches and playing the full 90 minutes in the Coppa Italia round of 32.

However, despite his regular involvement, Perri’s performances have not been entirely convincing, with errors against Fiorentina and Roma in the league.

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While the mistake against the former did not cost Torino points, the latter proved more costly.

Nevertheless, he has continued to receive the backing of the Italian manager, much to the frustration of some figures around the club, with one journalist questioning how long Abate can continue to defend the shot-stopper.

Over the past several weeks, however, Perri has undergone specialised sessions to sharpen his game, following a method previously used at Torino with Napoli goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

The 28-year-old has since shown signs of improvement, looking sharper overall, and delivered an encouraging display against Parma at the Ennio Tardini on Monday night as Torino ran out 3-0 winners.

Goalkeeper Country James Trafford England Michael Zetterer Germany Alex Cairns England Leeds United’s first team goalkeepers

Perri made eight saves on the night to record his first clean sheet in Torino colours.

After the match, the Leeds loanee expressed his satisfaction with the victory, insisting that his side had earned the clean sheet alongside the three points.

The 28-year-old also acknowledged the additional work he had put in with the goalkeeping coaches in recent weeks, crediting their efforts in helping him.

Perri said via Italian outlet Toro News: “I’m very happy with the victory, we deserved this clean sheet.

“I have to thank the goalkeeping coaches, who worked hard with me and the others.

“We deserved it.”

When asked about the biggest difference between English and Italian football, Perri highlighted the stronger focus on tactics in Italy compared to England.

He explained that Serie A’s defensive organisation makes scoring more difficult, increasing the value of each goal.

“There’s more attention to the tactical side.

“It’s harder to score, the defences are more carefully positioned.

“The value of a goal here is greater.”

The Whites loanee has struggled to convince during his time in Turin and will hope the win over Parma marks a turning point, particularly with Torino holding an option to make his move permanent.

Meanwhile, back at Elland Road, James Trafford has established himself as Leeds’ first-choice goalkeeper, leaving Perri facing an uphill battle for minutes should he return to the club.