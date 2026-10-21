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Bristol Rovers boss Steve Evans has insisted when he walked through the door at the Mem he found a ‘bag of rubbish’ and urged fans not to get carried away with statistics.

The Gas have entered a downward spiral which continued on Tuesday night when they were beaten 2-1 at home in League Two by Salford City.

Evans’ men have long had issues away from home this season and their form at the Mem has often come to their rescue.

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Now that comfort blanket has been whipped away and Bristol Rovers have plunged down the League Two standings, sitting in 16th spot.

Evans’ Gas outfit have lost seven of their last eight games across all competitions, raising real alarm at the Mem over the scale and speed of the slide.

The Bristol Rovers boss though wants perspective and is clear that statistics should not be focused on, not least because his side are not being beaten out of sight in games.

Evans, asked about the seven losses in eight statistic, said via the club’s media post match: “Let’s not kid ourselves, in two of them I played the reserve team, Wycombe and Chelsea, so let’s not get carried away with stats.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

“This isn’t eight or ten consecutive defeats getting beat fours and fives and could be tens and eights.

“So let’s not put ourselves in that category.

“We need a win for everyone, for ourselves, for the players. Players’ families need a win, more importantly the fans need a win.

“We need to believe again.

“But I am telling you now, my experience tells me, and people say ‘what’s he on about’, but my experience tells me we play as we played in that second half we’ll win a lot of games and we’ll win a lot of points.”

Evans also drew attention to the Bristol Rovers side he inherited, dubbing the situation when he arrived at the Mem ‘a bag of rubbish’.

“This was a bag of rubbish when we walked in the door. Let’s not put ourselves as a bag of rubbish.

“We had a brilliant performance for 75-80 minutes against Barnet.

“My bigger concern and what’s made me angry has been the away performances.

“There have not been many poor performances at the Mem.

“There’s been average performances this season where we’ve managed to get over the line and win the games, but I thought second half for 45 minutes we were outstanding tonight.”

Bristol Rovers have another home clash on the agenda at the weekend when they entertain Swindon Town.

Evans will then try to cure the Gas’ away form blues when they take a trip to meet Fleetwood Town in their final match of October.