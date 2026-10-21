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Former Championship defender Sean Morrison has praised Chris Davies’ approach at Birmingham City, believing the manager’s pursuit of constant improvement will leave Blues fans smiling as they feel they are in good hands.

On Saturday, Birmingham welcomed Queens Park Rangers to St Andrew’s and secured a convincing 3-0 victory in front of the home supporters.

It was Blues’ third consecutive league win, following clean-sheet victories over Preston North End and West Brom, lifting them to fourth in the table on 20 points.

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Davies’ side now sit just three points behind leaders Swansea City, who have made an impressive start under Vitor Matos.

After the win over QPR, Davies stressed that his team must continue to improve, a message Morrison praised, highlighting how the 41-year-old is still demanding more from his players despite Blues enjoying a ‘perfect’ week.

He pointed to Davies’ desire for his side to move the ball better and play in the specific style he wants, with the squad’s dynamic players providing the tools to execute that approach.

Morrison added that the Blues boss’ determination to get the best out of his players should reassure Birmingham supporters that their team are in good hands.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The former Cardiff City skipper said on EFL All Access (10:11): “Yes, and I love what he says about looking for that constant improvement, just never being happy.

“Look, they had the perfect week last week: three wins, eight goals scored and none conceded.

“You can’t ask for much more from your team, but he still is asking for more.

“He still is asking for them to move the ball better, to play the certain way he wants them to play.

“They’ve got dynamic players, they’ve got a certain way they want to play football, and he is striving to try and get the best out of them, which, as a Blues fan, you listen to that after the week they had and it just probably puts a smile on your face.

“Because you just know, like I said before about the previous managers, you know you’re in good hands.

“You know you’re in really, really good hands.”

Another former Championship star has also highlighted the ‘greater fight’ in Birmingham City’s performances under Davies, pointing to a clear shift in the team’s approach.

Having suffered just one defeat this season, Blues will look to extend their run when they travel to Cardiff City on Saturday, with Davies’ men aiming to maintain their momentum against a side currently in the bottom half of the table.