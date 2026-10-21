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Italian scout Eugenio Ascari believes that Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin has the status of being the key man in Fiorentina’s defence, as evidenced by how often he has kept his place.

Dragusin arrived at Tottenham from Genoa in 2024 with high expectations, but patchy displays and a serious ACL injury have hampered his efforts to secure a regular place in the starting lineup.

The 24-year-old joined Fiorentina on a season-long loan this summer to secure regular first-team football, revealing that sporting director Fabio Paratici played a major role in his decision to move.

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Fiorentina are obligated to make the defender’s loan move permanent, with the clause becoming active once he reaches 22 appearances for the Italian club.

The Tottenham loanee has started in every Serie A game for La Viola so far this season, registering one assist, in what is an encouraging sign for Spurs that they will be offloading him permanently.

Ascari expressed disappointment with Fiorentina’s defensive performances, admitting that he expected more from the backline and suggesting that the unit has not delivered the consistency he had anticipated.

The Italian scout highlighted Dragusin as the only defender to feature regularly as evidence he is considered the key figure at the back.

Tottenham star Serie A side Radu Dragusin Fiorentina Pape Matar Sarr Juventus Guglielmo Vicario Juventus Tottenham stars on loan in Serie A

Speaking on Radio Firenze Viola, the scout said: “I expected something more, especially from the defence.

“In seven games, the lineup has changed several times, while always maintaining a back four.

“Dragusin was the only one to play consistently, and for this very reason, he was considered one of the key players in the defence.”

However, the Romanian defender has failed to impress one former Fiorentina star, who recently suggested the 24-year-old has difficulty when it comes to defending in open space.

Fiorentina’s struggles have continued despite Dragusin playing a more prominent role, with the Italian side sitting 18th in the Serie A standings.

La Viola battled against relegation last term and the signings of the likes of Dragusin were expected to make sure there would be no repeat.