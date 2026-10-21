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West Ham United loanee Niclas Fullkrug has been given control over his workload at Werder Bremen in a move that seems to be paying off, with sporting director Clemens Fritz noting that ‘he knows exactly what is good for his body’.

The German striker appears to have left his struggles in England behind, having managed just three goals in 29 competitive appearances for West Ham since arriving in 2024.

At Werder Bremen, where he is spending the season on loan, Fullkrug has been in sensational form, scoring seven goals in seven appearances across all competitions.

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Daniel Thioune has started him in every league match, with the Germany international’s performances helping the Bundesliga side climb to eighth in the table.

According to Sport Bild (via German outlet Sport.de), Fullkrug has been given considerable control over managing his workload at the Weserstadion.

An agreement with Thioune allows the veteran striker to ease off in training on his own initiative if he feels it is necessary, an arrangement that appears to be working given his impressive return in front of goal.

The club’s sporting director noted that Fullkrug was more experienced and better equipped to manage his fitness.

Clubs played for Werder Bremen 1. FC Nurnberg Greuther Furth Hannover 96 Borussia Dortmund West Ham United AC Milan Clubs Fullkrug has played for

Fritz also highlighted the striker’s improved understanding of his physical needs and his ability to recognise what works best for his body.

He said: “Niclas has become more experienced.

“He knows exactly what is good for his body and what is not.”

Fritz has also made clear that Werder Bremen would welcome the chance to keep Fullkrug beyond next summer, despite his loan deal containing no purchase option.

The 33-year-old will be keen to put his injury troubles behind him and continue his momentum in the Bundesliga, while West Ham must focus on their promotion push without the option of bringing him back midway through the season, as his loan deal contains no recall clause.

However, the Hammers have continued to look sharp in attack, with captain Jarrod Bowen leading their scoring charts as they sit second in the Championship and look to sustain their push for promotion.