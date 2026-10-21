Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has admitted he asked about new set piece coach Pal Fjelde, who joined the club in August, and rates him as a ‘fantastic guy’.

The Villans claimed their second Premier League victory of the season on Saturday, overcoming Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Summer arrival Johan Manzambi proved decisive, with his goal ultimately separating the sides and securing all three points for the Midlands outfit.

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Following the win over the Magpies, former Aston Villa star Stephen Warnock has backed Emery’s men to climb the Premier League table as they look to build on their latest result.

The Villans now turn their attention to the Champions League clash with Norwegian outfit Viking, aiming to make it three wins on the bounce in the competition.

Ahead of the encounter, Emery was asked about set-piece coach Fjelde, who is the newest addition to his backroom staff.

Emery also expressed his desire to work with Fjelde and explained he has had a number of meetings with the Norwegian.

Person Position Pablo Villaneuva First team coach Francisco Javier Garcia Goalkeeper coach Jose Maria Sanz Assistant Pal Fjelde Set piece coach Unai Emery’s coaching staff

The Aston Villa boss said at a press conference about the set-piece coach: “I asked about him, about Pal. Pal is a fantastic guy.

“He joined us in the summer and he is progressively working on our idea to build set-pieces, trying to get through it as well and a good performance.

“I am so, so happy with him, and we are sharing a lot, having a lot of conversations and meetings.

“He is young, but he has a good trajectory as a player first with set-pieces, and now, as an assistant coach, he is a very good guy and very good professional.

“Hopefully we can do a lot of good things together.”

The meeting with Viking will carry particular significance for Fjelde, who came through the Norwegian side’s academy before returning to work with the side as an assistant coach after his playing career.

Fjelde also has experience from spells with Burnley and the Norway national team, having been part of the latter’s set-up during their World Cup campaign over the summer.

With set pieces having only grown in importance in the Premier League in recent seasons, the 32-year-old could have a key role to play.