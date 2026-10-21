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Inter Milan midfielder Petar Sucic has revealed that the shirt of Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is among the most cherished in his collection.

The Gunners have returned to business as usual in the Premier League this season, with captain Odegaard back among their regular contributors after an injury-disrupted campaign last term.

The 27-year-old has started all seven league games for Mikel Arteta’s side, scoring twice and already surpassing his tally from last season as Arsenal have climbed to second place in the table.

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He also found the net in the Community Shield victory over Manchester City and in Arsenal’s Champions League opener against Napoli, where his goal proved decisive in a 1-0 win.

Sucic revealed that Odegaard’s shirt is among two he particularly cherishes from his exchanges with other players, placing the Arsenal captain alongside Croatia legend Luka Modric.

The midfielder also revealed that Lionel Messi was his childhood idol, while naming Ronaldo as his favourite figure in Inter Milan’s history.

Sucic told the club’s in-house media (via Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web): “As a child I admired Messi, but in the history of Inter my favorite is definitely Ronaldo, the Phenomenon.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 5th Arsenal's last five league finishes

“Among the many there are two shirts that I have exchanged that I particularly care about: that of Luka Modric and that of Martin Odegaard of Arsenal”.

The Croatia international attracted interest from England over the summer, with Leeds United particularly keen on securing his services, although Inter would only have considered a deal for a significant fee.

Leeds could revisit their interest in January, with the 22-year-old having started just four games this season, while his entourage have been in talks over the past month regarding an improved contract worth €2.5m plus bonuses.

Whether the Nerazzurri agree to the proposed salary increase after just one season at theSan Siro remains to be seen, but Sucic has begun to find his feet after a slow start, scoring against Parma earlier this month to secure all three points for Inter.