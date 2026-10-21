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Lech Poznan boss Niels Frederiksen has admitted that he sees ‘some possibilities’ for his side against Sunderland in their Europa League clash.

The Black Cats have endured a difficult start to their Premier League campaign, winning just one of their seven games, which stands in sharp contrast to their form from last term.

Sunderland recently lost 2-0 to Bournemouth, leaving them rock bottom of the Premier League table and sparking some concern.

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However, Regis Le Bris’ side have done well in the Europa League so far, winning both their league phase games.

Sunderland will once again look to put the Premier League defeat behind them and secure all three points when they face Polish side Lech Poznan in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Frederiksen acknowledged that Sunderland will pose a difficult challenge, stressing that the Black Cats have a strong squad and quality players capable of making a difference, given their status as a Premier League side.

However, he suggested that his team could have opportunities to trouble Sunderland, admitting that he sees ‘possibilities’ in the upcoming game that were harder to identify against Bayer Leverkusen, who beat Lech Poznan 4-0.

Managerial job Lyngby Esbjerg Denmark U21s Brondby Lech Poznan Niels Frederiksen’s managerial jobs

The Lech Poznan manager nevertheless warned that the contest will be tough, highlighting the Premier League’s higher level compared with the standard his side usually face.

When asked whether Sunderland would be the Polish side’s easiest Europa League fixture so far, he said in a press conference (22:30): “It would probably not be wise of me to say yes I think so.

“We have to remember that Sunderland is a Premier League team.

“They have a strong team, they have good players.

“But I see some possibilities.

“I would also be honest and say that I see some possibilities that we have in this game, that maybe was a bit more difficult to see at least against Leverkusen.

“But it will not be easy. It will be a tough game, a Premier League team.

“Premier League is still higher level than we normally compete against.

“But I think we have some possibilities. Let me put it that way.”

Lech Poznan are second in the Polish league and given home advantage will feel they have every chance of giving Sunderland a tough night.

The Polish side head into the game on the back of beating Korona Kielce 6-1.