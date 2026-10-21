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Celtic assistant coach Shaun Maloney has urged his side to deliver a committed display on and off the ball in their Europa League clash against Celta Vigo on Thursday evening.

The Bhoys enjoyed a significant victory over Hearts at Celtic Park on Sunday, having bounced back strongly from their frustrating 4-1 defeat against Benfica last week.

They now turn their attention to Thursday’s Europa League clash with Celta Vigo, as they seek to register their first victory in the Europa League.

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Martin O’Neill’s side currently languish in 34th place in the Europa League standings, leaving little room for further slip-ups.

Celtic will be eager to capitalise on home advantage on Thursday, although they cannot afford to take anything for granted at Parkhead after suffering a home defeat to Ferencvaros in the opening round of the competition last month.

Ahead of the contest, Maloney underlined the importance of Celtic’s home form to their European ambitions, urging his side to build on the encouraging performances they have produced in recent outings.

He also stressed the need for a dedicated display in and out of possession, while acknowledging the threat posed by Celta Vigo and insisting his side must carry their recent progress into the clash.

Result Competition Elche 0-0 Celta Vigo La Liga Omonia Nicosia 1-0 Celta Vigo Europa League Getafe 1-1 Celta Vigo La Liga Celta Vigo’s last three away results

Maloney said at via Celtic’s official site: “Our home form is probably going to dictate whether we go through or not.

“I know we can win away from home, but the home games are really big, and I think probably what we want to see is as staff is a continuation of what we saw at Motherwell, periods against Benfica and then obviously Hearts.

“I think if we can get a really committed team with and without the ball, then we can definitely win this game.

“Celta are a good side and they can definitely hurt you. So we need both sides, and I just want to see us continue on from the last seven to 10 days on that.”

Celta Vigo sporting director Marco Garces has already made clear that his side have no intention of suffering at Celtic Park, as they are determined to claim all three points.

Os Celestes defender Yoel Lago has likewise voiced his ambition to secure a positive result against the Scottish champions.

Meanwhile, Celtic have confirmed that Cameron Carter-Vickers and Alistair Johnston will miss the Europa League clash despite returning to training, while Auston Trusty will also be unavailable.

Both Carter-Vickers and Johnston could be available for the weekend trip to Edinburgh to face Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership.