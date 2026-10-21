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Newcastle United loanee Nick Woltemade could well suffer a potential setback at Juventus, with the Italian giants preparing a January move to bolster their attack and a former Everton target leading their shortlist.

The Germany international completed a deadline day move to Juventus after Matias Fernandez Pardo arrived to bolster Newcastle United’s attacking options.

Newcastle forked out over £50m to sign Fernandez-Pardo as Woltemade saw the writing on the wall.

However, his spell with the Serie A outfit has so far failed to catch fire, with Woltemade scoring just twice, both in the Europa League, including one penalty.

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His underwhelming return has prompted criticism, with one former Bianconeri star questioning his finishing, and one journalist going as far as to label him a ‘desperate signing’ for the club.

Already playing second fiddle to Randal Kolo Muani, who has started all of Juventus’ Serie A matches, Woltemade could face further competition for his place when the January transfer window opens.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Juventus are unhappy with the two strikers currently at their disposal and are preparing to bring in another centre-forward during the winter window.

At present, Monaco forward Folarin Balogun, who impressed at the World Cup with three goals, is at the top of their shortlist.

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The USA international came close to joining Everton towards the end of the summer window, only for the move to collapse after he failed his medical, and he is yet to find the net this season.

Alexander Sorloth is another name under consideration, with the Atletico Madrid striker offering a cheaper alternative to Balogun.

Woltemade recently featured twice for Germany under Jurgen Klopp, but failed to make a significant impression as the manager continues to search for answers to the side’s goalscoring problems.

Newcastle will be monitoring developments in Turin closely, however Juventus have no clause allowing them to terminate his loan in January.

If Juventus do want to end the loan they would need to reach an agreement with Newcastle, but the Magpies could play ball if it becomes clear Woltemade would face hugely limited game time in the second half of the season in Italy.

The 24-year-old remains under contract at Newcastle until 2031, having signed a six-year deal upon his arrival last year, meaning they need him to produce a positive season to stop his value sliding further.