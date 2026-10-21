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Celta Vigo sporting director Marco Garces has hailed the Spanish outfit’s dedicated travelling support ahead of their Europa League encounter with Celtic, but insisted his side are not planning to ‘suffer’ in Glasgow.

Martin O’Neill’s men are preparing to welcome Os Celestes to Celtic Park on Thursday night, on the back of a statement victory over Hearts at the weekend.

The Bhoys swept aside the Jambos in emphatic fashion, running out 7-1 winners to maintain their position at the summit of the Scottish Premiership.

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Their European fortunes, however, have offered little encouragement, with Celtic failing to collect a single point from their opening two Europa League fixtures.

The Hoops find themselves 34th in the Europa League league phase standings and boast one of the competition’s leakiest defences, showing the scale of their struggles on the continent.

Following their opening round defeat to Ferencvaros last month, a journalist even slammed the Glasgow giants as a ‘lazy team’, leaving Celtic under pressure to produce a convincing response on Thursday.

Celta Vigo arrive at Celtic Park in similarly troubled circumstances, having also failed to win either of their first two European outings, setting the stage for a meeting between two sides desperate to get their campaigns back on track.

Competition Details Segunda Division Winners x3 UEFA Intertoto Cup Winners Segunda Division B Winners Copa del Rey Runners-up x3 Celta Vigo’s honours

Ahead of the clash, Garces has stressed the importance of taking all three points against the Bhoys, while urging his side to enjoy the European experience, with no intention of suffering the way they have to in La Liga.

The sporting director also expressed his gratitude to Celta Vigo’s travelling support for their unwavering backing and the lengths they go to in following the club.

Garces was quoted as saying by Spanish outlet Metropolitano: “Europe, I’m telling you, it’s all about enjoying the experience.

“Of course, we want to win and we want to go all out, but not to the point of suffering.

“We already have the league to suffer in.”

He then reflected on the support fans are giving: “It’s amazing, the support and following we always receive.

“We can only thank them for their incredible efforts.”

Whether Celtic can translate their domestic momentum into a much-needed European result remains to be seen, with another defeat threatening to leave their hopes of progressing to the knockout rounds hanging by a thread, even at this early stage.

Earlier this month, Celta Vigo centre-back Yoel Lago voiced his excitement at the prospect of facing the Scottish champions and coming out on the winning side.