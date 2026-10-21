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Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has praised Birmingham City forward August Priske, insisting the Dane has the makings of a ‘real player’.

Priske joined the Blues from Swedish side Djurgarden in January, attracted by the club’s project and a lucrative pay packet.

In the second half of last season, Chris Davies introduced the Dane cautiously, handing him just nine starts as he managed one goal and an assist.

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The limited opportunities prompted Davies to hint that Birmingham had yet to see the best of the striker.

Priske has since taken his game up a notch, earning praise from one former EFL star, with his five goal involvements in ten Championship appearances underlining his improved output.

The 22-year-old also found the net in the EFL Cup, scoring against Swansea City in the first round of the competition.

Parkin has been encouraged by Priske’s start to the season, believing the striker has shown enough to suggest there is a promising player waiting to emerge.

Striker Country Luis Vasquez Argentina August Priske Denmark Marvin Ducksch Germany Jay Stansfield England Birmingham City’s strikers

While acknowledging that the Dane can still improve physically, he pointed to the confidence in his performances, particularly his ability to keep possession in the final third.

The 45-year-old also praised Priske for his capacity to occupy opposition central defenders, even when he is not carrying the ball into dangerous areas or winning flick-ons.

Parkin said on the Championship Check-In Show (27:10): “Priske has had an excellent start to the season.

“I think there’s a real player there.

“He maybe can still improve physically, but he looks confident.

“He keeps the ball in the final third, even if he’s not taking it in or necessarily winning the flicks.

“I think he’s occupying the central defenders.”

Davies’ side are in fine form, having gone five games unbeaten, including four wins that have lifted Birmingham to fourth in the Championship table.

Their recent surge has even prompted a former Championship defender to label them genuine promotion contenders.

Next, they face Cardiff City, with Priske set to come up against the Welsh outfit for the first time in his career as he looks to make his mark and help Birmingham extend their impressive run.