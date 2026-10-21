Chris Ricco/Getty Images

Italian journalist Massimiliano Fina hailed Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr as the ‘true giant’ of the engine room at Juventus, where he is on loan.

The 24-year-old joined the Old Lady on a season-long loan on deadline day after slipping down the pecking order in north London.

The move quickly drew praise for Sarr, who earned recognition for stepping out of his comfort zone and embracing a new challenge in Italy.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The midfielder wasted little time making his mark, soon earning a regular place in Juventus’ starting lineup and accumulating 421 minutes across six appearances.

Sarr’s performances have not gone unnoticed, with a former Juventus star singling him out for his quality while an Italian journalist has lauded the early impact he has made in Turin.

Now, another Italian journalist, Fina, highlighted the Senegalese as the ‘true giant’ of Juventus’ midfield in praise which will be music to the ears of the Tottenham star.

The journalist wrote in a column on Italian outlet Tribuna: “Sarr is the true giant of the Juventus midfield.”

Tottenham star Serie A side Radu Dragusin Fiorentina Pape Matar Sarr Juventus Guglielmo Vicario Juventus Tottenham stars on loan in Serie A

Fina also assessed Sarr’s all-round contribution in Juventus’ Europa League clash against Celta Vigo, stressing how his presence has strengthened Luciano Spalletti’s side: “Passing almost unnoticed, the midfielder’s performance was a concentration of dynamism, substance and quality: a fundamental cornerstone to guarantee greater balance in Luciano Spalletti ‘s tactical set-up.”

Juventus now turn their attention to Thursday’s Europa League clash with Rennes, where Sarr will look to hold on to his starting berth and further underline his value to the Bianconeri.

Spurs will also be encouraged by the midfielder’s growing involvement in Turin, as making more than 50 per cent of Juventus’ appearances would automatically trigger the obligation to make his move permanent.

That would mean a cash windfall for Tottenham on the back of a heavy summer of spending.

A former Juventus star has already urged the Old Lady to deploy Sarr as frequently as possible, pointing to the energy and dynamism he brings to their midfield.

Meanwhile, another Tottenham loanee plying his trade in Italy, Radu Dragusin, has been identified as a key figure in Fiorentina’s defence by an Italian scout.