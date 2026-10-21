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Liverpool attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott has been tipped to soon secure increased game time at Valencia as he edges closer to getting back to his physical best.

The 23-year-old embarked on another temporary spell away from Anfield during the summer after enduring a frustrating loan stint at Aston Villa last season.

The former England Under-21 international joined Los Che on deadline day in a bid to revive his flagging fortunes in a fresh environment and get his career back on track.

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However, the midfielder arrived at the Mestalla overweight, raising concerns over his fitness and ability to secure regular game time.

Elliott also witnessed a change in the dugout, with Carlos Corberan dismissed and Javier Aguirre taking charge at Valencia, raising the prospect of a tactical shift that could work in the Liverpool loanee’s favour.

Despite the managerial change, the midfielder has yet to make much impression on the pitch, managing just 133 minutes of action, none of which have come as a starter.

However, according to Spanish daily Superdeporte, ‘the wait for Elliott should not last much longer’ as he looks to find his feet at Valencia and stake his claim for a more prominent role.

Game Competition Villarreal (H) La Liga Tavernes (A) Copa del Rey Elche (A) La Liga Valencia’s next three games

It is claimed that ‘with an improved physical shape, the Englishman will gradually increase his quota of minutes and prominence in Aguirre’s lineups’, with Elliott’s efforts to regain full fitness potentially beginning to pay off.

The three-week international break gave Aguirre an opportunity to assess Elliott more closely, evaluate his qualities and determine where the midfielder could make the greatest impact within his system.

The Mexican tactician is understood to favour a central attacking midfield role for the Liverpool star, believing that position offers the best platform to utilise his attributes and get the most out of him.

With Elliott working progressively towards getting back to full physical condition, more minutes on the pitch could be within reach, giving him a chance to demonstrate his worth in Valencia’s upcoming fixtures.

That would also come as a relief to Liverpool, who will be keen to avoid another loan spell yielding little return for the midfielder.

Earlier this month, a Spanish outlet hailed Elliott for embracing his new surroundings and settling into life at the Mestalla.

Valencia though do not have any option to buy and it remains uncertain whether they would be able to afford the price Liverpool would demand to sell Elliott next summer.