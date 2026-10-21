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Valencia boss Javier Aguirre has admitted that he is ‘delighted’ with Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott’s attitude, adding that the midfielder ‘has a lot of quality’.

Elliott joined Valencia on a season-long loan earlier this summer, hoping to secure regular playing time that was unlikely to be available to him at Liverpool.

While Valencia are paying part of his wages, the Reds’ priority is to help the midfielder return to consistent action after a disappointing spell at Aston Villa last season.

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The midfielder’s move to Spain was designed to give him the consistent first-team minutes he struggled to secure at Liverpool, but he is yet to start for the La Liga side.

It was suggested in Spain that Elliott arrived at the Mestalla overweight, with the three-week international break expected to give him time to get up to speed.

His situation became more uncertain after Carlos Corberan, who was key to bringing the midfielder to Mestalla, was after a run of disappointing results, with Aguirre then taking charge.

Aguirre admitted that he was surprised at Elliott’s performance data and believes the Liverpool attacker must feature regularly for Los Che after working with him in training.

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He highlighted the advantage of being able to communicate with Elliott in a language they both understand.

The Valencia manager expressed his satisfaction with Elliott’s attitude, while praising the quality the 23-year-old brings to the squad and stressing that he considers the midfielder an important part of Valencia’s set-up.

Aguirre said via Super Deporte: “I am fortunate that I communicate in their language.

“I see him more refined, he is working with a private nutritionist.

“I’m delighted with his attitude, he has a lot of quality and he’s a Valencia CF player.

“You have to get the best possible out of it.”

Elliott will hope to earn his first start for Valencia when the La Liga side play Villarreal this weekend.

Regardless of whether he starts, the Liverpool loanee will be keen to record his first goal contribution for Valencia, with the Reds also keeping an eye out on his performances.

Inside Futbol have looked at how the midfielder could revive his career under Aguirre.