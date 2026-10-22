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Former Scotland star James McFadden believes Celtic are just crumbling in the face of adversity as soon as things go against them, which was not the case not too long ago.

Martin O’Neill’s side faced Celta Vigo in the Europa League on Thursday evening and took the lead at Celtic Park when Mika Baur scored two minutes into the second half.

The lead lasted until the 68th minute, when Javi Rodriguez drew the Spaniards level in front of over 3,000 travelling fans in Glasgow.

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Rodriguez then grabbed a second three minutes later and though Celtic huffed and puffed to search for an equaliser, they could find no breakthrough and slipped to a 2-1 loss.

Now Celtic have lost all their three games in the Europa League league phase and face a massive mountain to climb to make the knockout stage, with five more matches left to play and likely at least nine points needed for a chance to qualify.

For McFadden, something has changed at Celtic and the current crop are crumbling in the face of adversity, which was not the case 18 months ago.

He noted how it was not too long ago that Celtic got the better of RB Leipzig, despite the Germans having a spell of dominance in the game, in what was a superb performance for the Bhoys.

Europa League game Besiktas (H) Torreense (A) Omonia Nicosia (A) Marseille (H) Union SG (A) Celtic’s remaining Europa League games

McFadden admits that now the coaching staff and the players will have to take the flak which comes with crumbling again when the going got tough.

“Yes, Celta Vigo have come here and they’re a good side, but you only need to go not too far back when Leipzig come here, they are a really good side, have a great spell, Celtic ride it out and actually win the game and win it in style”, McFadden said on BBC Radio Scotland (22nd October, 22:10).

“And they are winning games and taking control of them.

“Whereas this team at this point in time, as soon as they face a little bit of adversity, there is a huge fragility there, where they are unable to find the answer.

“The manager will have to take the flak for that, absolutely, the coaching staff, the players have to take the flak, without a doubt because they are the ones that are on the pitch, the ones who have managed to get themselves ahead and get themselves in a position to control the game, which they had against LASK in Linz, and they capitulated there.

“There is a lot of people that need to take the blame.”

Despite poor form in Europe, Celtic do remain top of the Scottish Premiership standings, with a four-point lead after nine games.

O’Neill will now need to switch his focus back to domestic matters, with a clash away at Hibernian on the agenda for the weekend.

Celtic’s next Europa League commitment comes on 5th November against Besiktas at Celtic Park.