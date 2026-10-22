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Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has praised Birmingham City’s defenders, dubbing Phil Neumann ‘colossal’ while hailing Christoph Klarer as a leader.

Birmingham have been on an impressive run in the ongoing Championship season and are currently sitting fourth in the table.

Chris Davies’ defenders, particularly his centre-backs, have played a key role in the side’s positive results, with just eleven goals conceded in the league.

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Klarer and Neumann have been instrumental for Blues, starting every Championship game this season.

Neumann, who was seen as a potential defensive ‘reinforcement’ by Hull City last summer, has also chipped in with two goals.

Parkin singled out Neumann for praise, describing the defender as ‘colossal’ and highlighting the impressive form he has shown recently.

He also praised Klarer’s qualities at centre-back, pointing to his ability on the ball and leadership skills, while suggesting that the combination of the two defenders make Birmingham a difficult side for opposition strikers to face.

Centre-back option Age Christoph Klarer 26 Phil Neumann 29 Dael Fry 29 Birmingham City’s centre-backs

The former striker also praised Birmingham for their performances this season, admitting that they have impressed him as much as any team he has watched in person.

Speaking on the Championship Check-In Show (30:23), Parkin said: “Neumann in particular is just colossal at the moment.

“You know what a specimen he is alongside Klarer, who you know I’ve always seen as a really good ball playing centre half, but a leader as well.

“So no centre forward is going to enjoy coming up against them and this current guy [Jhon] Solis as well to shield them.”

Parkin insists that of all the sides he has seen live this season, Birmingham have been up there with the best of them.

“I’ve been as impressed with Birmingham as maybe any other team that I’ve seen in the flesh so far this season.”

Boss Davies will again rely on the centre-back duo to help Blues secure all three points when they face Cardiff City this weekend.

Former Championship defender Sean Morrison said recently he believes Birmingham have a strong chance of securing promotion if they sustain their current form into the new year.