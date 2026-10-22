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Former Premier League striker Dean Ashton has hailed Aston Villa winger Alysson as ‘absolutely fantastic’ and backed the Brazilian to retain his place in the starting lineup against Manchester City.

In January, the Villa Park outfit beat competition from the likes of Turkish side Trabzonspor to secure Alysson on a five-year deal.

However, the winger’s early spell at the club was disrupted by injury, restricting him to just three appearances without registering a goal contribution.

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The 20-year-old has made significant strides this season, featuring in eleven games under Unai Emery and already registering a goal and an assist, while earning his first start last Saturday in the win over Newcastle United.

He followed that up with another start on the right against Viking on Wednesday evening, impressing with ten progressive carries, winning a penalty and helping force an own goal.

Ashton was impressed by Alysson’s attacking contribution on the flank, highlighting the winger’s ability to find dangerous positions and trouble the opposition.

He pointed to the Brazilian’s role in winning a penalty and forcing an own goal as evidence of his influence, describing his overall display in glowing terms.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

The 42-year-old also suggested that Alysson could retain his place in the starting lineup for Saturday’s clash against the Cityzens, having started each of the last two games.

Ashton said on talkSPORT 2 (21st October, 21:57): “Alysson was a constant threat down the right, getting into great positions, whether that was to set a team-mate up – he won the penalty, he caused an own goal.

“I thought he was absolutely fantastic really.

“You can see why he started the last game, he started this, and don’t be surprised if he starts against Manchester City too.”

The Brazilian was claimed to be seeking a summer exit in search of more regular game time, with interest from Turkey still alive.

However, his increased involvement under Emery marks a change in his role at Villa Park and is likely to leave Alysson happy.

Manchester City provide Aston Villa’s next opponents as they continue to play their games under the cloud of a guilty verdict on breaking Premier League rules, which they are appealing.

Alysson will hope his recent displays earn him another start, with a meeting against Manchester City offering a stern test of his credentials and a chance to prove himself against the best.