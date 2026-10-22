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Liverpool are facing fierce competition from Bayern Munich for the signature of Roma midfielder Manu Kone, as the Bavarians plot a swoop.

The 25-year-old was previously linked with both the Reds and Tottenham Hotspur before eventually joining the Giallorossi, where he has since established himself as a key figure.

Kone’s influence at Roma has continued into the current campaign, with the midfielder remaining a central component of Gian Piero Gasperini’s plan at the Stadio Olimpico.

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Chelsea were credited with an interest in the Frenchman during the summer window, and the Blues are understood to still be monitoring his situation.

Kone also resurfaced on Liverpool’s radar recently, with another body in midfield likely to be on the club’s agenda, not least given the uncertainty around Alexis Mac Allister.

However, competition for the midfielder’s signature could intensify, potentially threatening to complicate Liverpool’s pursuit.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, German giants Bayern Munich are keen on Kone, with the Bundesliga giants ‘fully intending to make a move as early as January’ in a bid to prise him away from Roma.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

The Serie A outfit have little desire to part ways with the Frenchman, given his importance to their engine room.

The Giallorossi are also in a strong negotiating position, with Kone contracted to Roma until 2029, although that stance could be tested ‘if the Bavarian club makes a monstrous offer’.

Should Bayern Munich follow through with a sizeable bid, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool would be prepared to enter a bidding war, with the winter window potentially bringing Kone’s future into sharper focus.

Liverpool have been reluctant to do business in January transfer windows, but did notably bring forward plans to sign Luis Diaz when it seemed he would be joining Tottenham.

Kone is currently sidelined after suffering an injury during last week’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid, with the midfielder expected to spend another three to four weeks out of action.

Meanwhile, Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott could see his minutes at Valencia increase as he moves closer to full match sharpness.