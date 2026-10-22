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Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah is now ahead of Lionel Messi in an ELO ranking of the top 50 players competing outside Europe’s top five leagues.

 

Salah departed Liverpool last summer after spending nine years at Anfield, bringing his long association with the Premier League club to a close before moving to Turkey.

 

The 34-year-old joined Trabzonspor on a free transfer, signing a two-year deal with the Turkish Super Lig side as he embarked on a new chapter in his career away from English football.

 

 

 

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The attacker has been in outstanding form for Trabzonspor, registering eight goals and three assists in just eight league appearances.

 

A former midfielder recently admitted his surprise at seeing the Liverpool legend turn out for Trabzonspor while continuing to deliver impressive performances. 

 

 

To further improve his attacking output, manager Thomas Reis is suggested to be developing ‘special tactical plans’ for the Egyptian. 

 

 

And Salah’s impressive performances have now helped him secure another achievement.

 

Club played for  
Al-Mokawloon Basel
Chelsea Fiorentina
Roma Liverpool
Trabzonspor  
Clubs Mohamed Salah has played for

 

In a top 50 players ranking by ELO outside the top five league by X account Football Ranked, Salah has topped the charts.

 

 

The former Liverpool star has overtaken legendary Messi by 13 ELO points.

 

 

The ELO rating system ranks players based on their performances and the strength of their opponents, awarding points for strong displays against tougher opposition and updating rankings according to changes over the previous seven days.

 

Salah’s Trabzonspor are currently fourth in the Turkish Super Lig and have won their last three games.

 

The 34-year-old will hope to carry his impressive form into upcoming games, with a journalist suggesting that the Egyptian wants to achieve something significant in Turkey. 

 

Messi meanwhile will surely look to hit back by turning on the style in the MLS with Inter Miami.

 