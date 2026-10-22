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Former Leeds United defender Maximilian Wober has suffered another injury setback just weeks after expressing relief at overcoming the fitness problems that have plagued him in recent seasons.

Leeds signed Wober in January 2023 on a four-and-a-half-year contract, but injuries kept the defender on the sidelines for much of his time at Elland Road.

Last season, he joined Werder Bremen on loan, but another hamstring injury limited him to just four appearances for the Bundesliga side.

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Subsequently, in the summer, Leeds and Wober mutually agreed to terminate his contract despite a year remaining on his deal.

Available as a free agent, newly promoted Schalke moved quickly to sign the 28-year-old on a season-long contract, with the former Leeds star describing Die Knappen as ‘a very special club’ upon his arrival.

He began the season cautiously under former Plymouth Argyle boss Miron Muslic, gradually building up his minutes across six of Schalke’s Bundesliga outings and even getting on the scoresheet in a 3-1 win against Union Berlin.

At the end of September, the Austrian also spoke about his relief at overcoming his injury problems, insisting he was ready to give his all on the pitch.

Country played in Austria Netherlands Spain England Germany Countries Max Wober has played in

However, it now appears another setback has caught up with Wober, who had hoped the worst of his injury troubles was behind him.

According to Sky Sport Austria, the central defender had to cut short Tuesday’s training session before being taken away on a golf cart after experiencing discomfort in his thigh.

The 28-year-old is understood to have suffered a thigh injury and will be out ‘until further notice’, ruling him out of Saturday’s clash against Koln.

With Ralf Rangnick among his admirers, Wober recently earned a call-up to Austria’s Nations League squad, featuring in three of their four matches as they went unbeaten throughout.

The extent of his latest injury will determine whether he can recover in time to stake a claim for his nation’s next squad ahead of the international break in the second week of November.

With Schalke holding an option to extend his contract, Wober’s ability to overcome his recurring fitness problems could also prove decisive in determining whether he remains at the club beyond the current season.