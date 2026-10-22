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Leeds United winger Noah Okafor has opened up about his idols, revealing how he eventually struck up a conversation with former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whom he admired growing up.

The winger joined Leeds in the summer of 2025 and made an immediate impression, recording 33 appearances in his debut campaign while contributing eight goals and three assists.

This season, Okafor has played a significant role in Daniel Farke’s side’s strong start, with Leeds losing just once in their first seven matches and collecting ten points to sit seventh in the table.

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He also found the net in the win against Newcastle United, earning praise for having ‘more legs than he did last year’ and for his wholehearted commitment to the Elland Road outfit.

Okafor revealed that while he looked up to several footballers, including Neymar and Lionel Messi, Aubameyang came closest to being his childhood idol.

The 26-year-old explained that he became a fan of the Gabon international between the ages of 10 and 13, partly because they shared the same hairstyle and were both blessed with pace.

He also recalled messaging Aubameyang in 2014 to wish him luck and tell him he was his idol, with the former Arsenal striker replying to that long-standing message last year before the pair began chatting on Instagram.

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Okafor said on the Official Leeds United Podcast (6:12): “I had more idols, for sure.

“I watched Neymar, Messi, these players, but I never had, like, a proper, proper idol.

“When I was, like, 10, 11, 12, 13, I was a big fan of Aubameyang because I had the same haircut as him.

“I was fast, he was fast.

“I think, like, in 2014, I texted him, then, like, last year or, like, two years ago, he texted me back from ages ago.

“Maybe I can check because, like, as a fan, I said, ‘I hope you score today, please. You’re my idol’ and stuff like this.

“And then last year or something, we were just chatting on Instagram.”

Daniel Farke has shed light on the physical demands the Swiss winger faces, explaining why he is often withdrawn before the final whistle.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old is likely to remain an important figure as Leeds look to get their season back on track, having gone three consecutive games without a win.

They now face a trip to the Stadium of Light on Sunday evening, where Sunderland await, with Farke’s men hoping to take advantage of the Black Cats’ position at the bottom of the Premier League table and return to winning ways.