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Everton star Merlin Rohl believes that the Premier League operates at a different rhythm compared to the Bundesliga.

The 24-year-old made his mark as a regular in Bundesliga outfit Freiburg’s engine room, with his performances catching the Toffees’ eye and paving the way for his move to the Hill Dickinson last year.

Everton welcomed the German on an initial loan deal before making his move permanent over the summer in a deal worth around €25m.

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Despite an injury setback that has sidelined him for several matches, Rohl has accumulated 432 minutes of action across all competitions so far this season.

Although central midfield is his natural position, Rohl has been deployed exclusively at right-wing and right-back this term, where he has seamlessly adjusted to his new responsibilities.

Now Rohl has outlined the physical and technical demands of the Premier League, noting that its faster pace and stronger opponents make it a different challenge from the Bundesliga.

Rohl also pointed to the league’s greater intensity, with players required to sprint more frequently and switch between attacking and defensive duties throughout matches, marking a contrast with life in Germany.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

The Everton star said on BBC Radio Merseyside when asked about adapting from the Bundesliga to the Premier League: “The demands [are high] on the players to physically and technically be on the level in every game.

“It’s different to the league I experienced before.

“It’s much faster and the players are so much stronger.

“The rhythm of the game is different as well.

“You have many more sprints and you’re going in to both sides most of the game.

“It’s a huge difference to the Bundesliga.”

David Moyes’ side face a stern test on Saturday as they travel to the Emirates to take on Arsenal, with Rohl hoping to retain his place in the starting lineup against the champions.

The Toffees head into the fixture on the back of a weekend defeat to Chelsea that brought their unbeaten run to an end, and Moyes will not want back to back defeats.

Moyes pushed Everton to try to finish in a European spot last term, though they fell short.

Recently, former Everton winger Pat Nevin has recently issued a reminder about the Toffees’ ambitions, insisting that avoiding relegation must remain the club’s priority.