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Liverpool attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott making an early return has been ‘ruled out’ after Reds scout Kiko Espinar met Valencia’s sporting director and held talks with manager Javier Aguirre and the midfielder.

Elliott joined Valencia on a season-long loan in the summer, seeking regular first-team football after a frustrating spell at Aston Villa.

However, the attacker has struggled for minutes so far at the Spanish club and is yet to start for Valencia, having made five appearances from the bench, with suggestions that the 23-year-old arrived at the Mestalla overweight.

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Elliott’s situation at Valencia became further complicated after Carlos Corberan, who had been instrumental in bringing the midfielder to the Mestalla, left following a poor run of results, with Aguirre subsequently taking charge.

Aguirre admitted that he was surprised by the midfielder’s performance data and believes the Liverpool loanee should feature regularly for Valencia after assessing him in training.

The Valencia boss recently praised the player’s attitude, expressing his satisfaction with the midfielder and highlighting the quality he brings to the team.

Now, according to Spanish daily Marca, it has been suggested that Elliott’s early return to Liverpool has been ‘ruled out’ following Espinar’s meeting with Valencia’s sporting director.

Trophy won Premier League EFL Cup x2 UEFA Super Cup Club World Cup Europa League Euro U21 Championship x2 Trophies Harvey Elliott has won

It has been suggested that the Reds’ scout also spoke with Los Che boss Aguirre and Elliott himself to find out about their future plans.

With suggestions that Elliott is nearing peak fitness, the Liverpool loanee is expected to earn more regular playing time at Valencia.

Valencia are set to face Villarreal this weekend and it remains to be seen whether the Liverpool star earns his first start for the Mestalla outfit.

The 23-year-old will also be keen to register his first goal contribution for Los Che, with Liverpool keeping an eye on his performances as well.

Liverpool will want to see Elliott featuring much more, or the idea of pulling the plug on his Valencia loan in January could take shape in minds at Anfield.