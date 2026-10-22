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Former Premier League striker Jan Age Fjortoft has hit out at Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes over his comments after the Como defeat, describing them as ‘mutiny’.

Manchester United are enduring a disappointing Premier League season so far, securing just one win after seven games.

Their struggles have continued into the Champions League, where they suffered a 4-1 defeat against Italian side Como on Wednesday evening in Italy.

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Nico Paz scored twice, while Anastasios Douvikas and Jacobo Ramon also found the net for Como, with Joshua Zirkzee scoring a consolation goal in stoppage time.

However, Fernandes grabbed the headlines for his post-match comments, where the Portuguese criticised the team’s tactical plan and questioned the decision-making of manager Michael Carrick and his coaching staff.

Fjortoft strongly criticised Manchester United’s captain for his conduct after the game, describing his actions and comments as mutiny.

He argued that it is unacceptable for a captain to question a manager’s tactics in public.

Trophies won FA Youth Cup Intertoto Cup Premier League x5 FA Cup EFL Cup x2 Community Shield x6 Champions League Europa League Club World Cup Michael Carrick’s playing honours

The former striker also called for a major decision from Manchester United’s hierarchy, suggesting that either the captain should be stripped of the armband or the manager should leave the club.

He wrote on his X: “What the captain of Manchester United did/said after the game last night is mutiny.

“Total unacceptable for a captain to question the tactics of a manager in the public.

“Big decision from the hierarchy here.

“Either 1. The captain loses his armband 2. Manager must go.”

Carrick recently faced criticism for his approach to substitutions during the 1-1 draw against Leeds United, with his lack of urgency being described as timid.

The Red Devils have plenty to address before their next game against Bournemouth, who are also struggling for league form.

However, it remains to be seen whether any action is taken against Fernandes for his comments.

Only time will tell whether Carrick will remain at the helm for Manchester United’s next game.