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Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has lauded Leicester City star Sammy Braybrooke, who he feels has ‘unbelievable quality’.

The 22-year-old progressed through the Foxes’ academy before making his first-team debut in 2022, with ambitions of carving out a place in Leicester’s senior set-up.

However, the midfielder made no further senior appearances for Leicester, instead embarking on several loan spells in search of regular football and continued development.

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This season, Braybrooke has finally seen his patience rewarded, with boss Russell Martin handing him a consistent role in the Foxes’ League One campaign.

Although defensive midfield is Braybrooke’s natural position, Martin has increasingly deployed him in central and attacking midfield roles.

Against Bromley on Tuesday night, Braybrooke once again featured in an advanced role and stole the show for Leicester, registering a hat-trick of assists as they secured a commanding 4-0 victory.

The midfielder will now be eager to build on that performance and further cement his place in Martin’s plans.

Club played for Leicester City Dundee Newport County Chesterfield Clubs Sammy Braybrooke has played for

Parkin reflected on Braybrooke’s previous loan spells, during which he demonstrated his worth in a deeper midfield role, while noting that Martin has been utilising him further up the pitch.

The former striker also admitted that he had expected some of Braybrooke’s assists against Bromley to come through fortunate circumstances, but was instead struck by the midfielder’s pace, technical ability and distribution.

Parkin insists that the Leicester man showed unbelievable quality.

Parkin said on What The EFL (10.56): “Braybrooke, for my money, having seen him at Newport [County] and Chesterfield, excellent player, but in a deeper position, kind of being the anchor in midfield that everything goes through, perfect really, you would think for Russell Martin to set the tone from that position, but he’s but he’s playing a lot higher, obviously one of the two off [Emil] Riis.

“And I watched the highlights this morning anticipating there to be a scabby assist amongst them, one that he slides in and one that deflects off his backside and falls for a team-mate.

“My goodness me, unbelievable quality, pace as well, you know, driving the team forward, and then we know he’s got really nice technical ability and range of passing, supplying the perfect weight of assists.”

Last year, former winger Adrian Clarke also praised Braybrooke’s pedigree, while Chesterfield assistant manager Danny Webb hailed the midfielder’s all-round game during his spell in Derbyshire.

Meanwhile, despite securing consecutive victories, Leicester remain three points adrift of the League One playoff places as they look to close the gap in the coming weeks.

Clarke has already thrown his weight behind Martin, backing the Leicester boss to guide the Foxes up the League One table.