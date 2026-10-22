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Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has described Newcastle United loanee Sean Neave as a ‘nice option’ for Wolves, but stressed that if the hitman was already top level, he would be pushing for Premier League game time.

The 19-year-old progressed through the Magpies’ academy ranks before earning his senior debut last season under Eddie Howe.

However, with regular first-team opportunities needed to aid his development, Newcastle sent the striker to Molineux on a season-long loan on deadline day.

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Cesar Peixoto handed Neave his Wolves debut against Birmingham City before promoting him to the starting lineup against Everton.

With injuries affecting Raul Jimenez and Adam Armstrong up front, the England Under-19 international has been afforded more opportunities in recent weeks.

Neave has clocked in 225 minutes across seven appearances, with his assist against Burnley the only goal contribution to his name so far.

Parkin believes Neave’s progress at Wolves will depend on the opportunities he receives, warning that his displays at Newcastle’s academy level do not necessarily assure instant success in the Championship.

Club Years Newcastle United 2025- Wolves (loan) 2026- Sean Neave’s career history

He stressed that the striker has the physical attributes to make an impression and provide useful squad depth at Molineux, although Parkin remains doubtful that Neave is ready to become a regular starter for Wolves.

The former striker also insisted that Neave would already be challenging for Premier League minutes at St James’ Park if he possessed exceptional ability right now.

Parkin said on the Championship Check-In Show when asked how difficult it is for a loan player such as Neave to make an impact in the Championship: “Well, you want to have a fast start and you want to be in a team that’s creating opportunities for you, and the division is a very unforgiving one.

“There’s no guarantee, if you’ve been scoring goals in Newcastle’s academy sides or whatever, that it’s going to translate immediately to the Championship.

“So it’s a little bit of a stab in the dark, but physically he looks like he’s got the attributes.

“But whether he’s ready to lead the line week in week out, I doubt.

“But it’s a nice option, obviously, when everyone’s back fit, to have a young lad who’s really excited and really hungry to make his mark.

“But he’s not going to be able to affect things week after week in the Championship unless he’s top, top level, which is a rarity because they’d be knocking on the door at the Premier League.”

Wolves are set to host Watford at Molineux on Saturday and Neave will be looking for more minutes.

Peixoto’s side will be keen to secure a positive result on Saturday, having won just once in their last four games, with Kieran Trippier already urging calm amid the situation.

Newcastle will hope Neave can make a consistent contribution and make telling progress by the end of the season, potentially strengthening his prospects of a future role at St James’ Park.

Whether Neave does have what it takes to regularly play for Newcastle at Premier League level remains very much up in the air.