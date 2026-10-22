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Inter Milan sporting director Dario Baccin was present at Monza’s most recent league game to ‘view and study up close’ Southampton talent Jay Robinson, as interest grows in the Saints starlet.

Robinson joined Southampton’s academy at the age of 12 and spent many years developing through the youth ranks before signing his first professional contract in April 2024.

A year later, the talent earned his senior first-team debut against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

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Seeing his potential, Saints secured the midfielder on a long-term contract, extending his stay at the club until June 2029.

To secure regular first-team football for Robinson, Southampton sent him on a season-long loan to Serie A side Monza.

The 19-year-old has displayed strong performances so far for Monza, scoring two goals in five league appearances as he catches the eye in Italy.

His impressive performances have already started attracting the attention of Serie A teams.

Loanee On loan from Noel Tornqvist Como Saba Goglichidze Udinese Jan Ziolkowski Roma Yvan Maye Inter Milan Ricardo Mangas Sporting Lisbon Ebenezer Akinsanmiro Inter Milan Cyril Ngonge Napoli Jay Robinson Southampton Eddy Kouadio Fiorentina Michael Folorunsho Napoli Monza’s loan stars

According to Italian daily Tutto Sport (via Calciomercato.com), Inter Milan’s sporting director Baccin was present in Monza’s most recent league game against Cagliari to ‘view and study up close’.

It has been suggested that the Nerazzurri will continue to monitor the midfielder closely, with his dribbling, aerial ability and knack for creating numerical advantages offering qualities currently missing from Cristian Chivu’s squad.

Bologna technical director Giovanni Sartori has also watched the 19-year-old in action for Monza against Sassuolo.

If Robinson continues to shine in Serie A, Southampton may find they have offers from Italy to deal with soon.

Robinson could also take a liking to football in the Italian top flight and staying put might not be something the midfielder is opposed to.

Monza do not have an option to buy Robinson though, in the event they do want to keep him.