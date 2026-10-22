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Wolves out-on-loan striker Tolu Arokodare has revealed that Ajax’s ambition to reclaim the Dutch football throne appealed to him and prompted him to join the club.

The 25-year-old arrived in Amsterdam after an underwhelming time at Wolves last season, seeking to revive his form through a season-long loan.

The move has already proved fruitful for the Wolves man, as he has made a quick impact at Ajax and in the Eredivisie.

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Arokodare has already surpassed his goal involvement tally at Molineux in considerably fewer minutes at Ajax, showing how well he has taken to Dutch football.

Last month, Excelsior boss Ruben den Uil hailed a player of the Nigerian’s stature as a cheat code in the Eredivisie.

A former Ajax midfielder also praised Arokodare, drawing comparisons between his athletic attributes and those of the legendary Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Reflecting on his move to Amsterdam, Arokodare explained that Ajax’s project was a major factor in his decision, with the striker eager to contribute to the club’s rebuilding process and help restore them to the summit of Dutch football.

Manager Time at Club Cesar Peixoto June 2026 – present Rob Edwards November 2025 – June 2026 Vitor Pereira December 2024 – November 2025 Gary O'Neil August 2023 – December 2024 Julen Lopetegui November 2022 – August 2023 Last five permanent Wolves managers

The Wolves loanee told Africafoot: “I was pretty interested and I like the project and something that I wanted to join and work and build and take the club back to the top.

“They’re trying to take Ajax back to the usual spot, the position which is number one spot, and obviously the previous seasons have not been the greatest.

“So when I heard about the project, it’s something that I was very interested in.”

After nine rounds of Eredivisie action, Ajax sit fourth, five points behind leaders Feyenoord, with Arokodare determined to give his all to help the Amsterdam outfit close the gap at the top.

He scored on Thursday night in Ajax’s 2-0 Conference League win over Italians Atalanta.

Earlier this month, Ajax defender Dies Janse highlighted the value of facing a striker of Arokodare’s calibre, explaining that such encounters provide him with opportunities to learn and improve.

Meanwhile, another Wolves loanee David Moller Wolfe has already expressed his eagerness to see his temporary spell at Hamburg turned into a permanent arrangement.