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Valencia boss Javier Aguirre talked up Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott for his eagerness to develop and his rapid progress in learning Spanish.

The 23-year-old is yet to break into Valencia’s starting lineup since arriving at the Mestalla on a season-long loan, having clocked in just 133 minutes across five appearances, none of which have come from the outset.

When Carlos Corberan was dismissed last month and Aguirre took charge at the helm of Los Che, expectations grew that Elliott’s fortunes could improve under the new boss, although a more prominent role has yet to materialise.

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Nevertheless, recent indications suggest the Liverpool attacker is edging closer to regaining full match sharpness, potentially putting him in contention for greater involvement in Valencia’s plans.

Valencia welcome Villarreal to the Mestalla on Saturday, with Elliott hoping to secure a run of minutes as he looks to build momentum under Aguirre.

Ahead of the encounter, Aguirre revealed that Elliott has made a stronger impression on him than he initially anticipated.

The Valencia boss also highlighted Elliott’s versatility across several attacking roles, while hailing his willingness to improve and the rapid strides he is making in learning Spanish.

Trophy won Premier League EFL Cup x2 UEFA Super Cup Club World Cup Europa League Euro U21 Championship x2 Trophies Harvey Elliott has won

Aguirre said at a press conference: “I have a friend in Liverpool who told me about him, and I’ve been impressed.

“He’s a good player. He’s not just an attacking midfielder; he can also play out wide.

“He’s a great person and is very eager.

“He’s also learning Spanish at a rapid pace.”

Earlier this month, Elliott was also praised for adapting smoothly to life in Valencia, offering further encouragement that the attacking midfielder can thrive in Spanish football.

Liverpool will be hoping Elliott can seize his opportunities in the coming fixtures and avoid another forgettable loan spell like the one he endured at Aston Villa last term.

The prospect of an early return to Anfield has already been ruled out following discussions between Liverpool scout Kiko Espinar and Valencia’s sporting director.