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Former Scotland international James McFadden has questioned Oliver Sorensen’s suitability for Celtic and argues the Hoops have merely replaced departing players rather than strengthened their squad.

Last summer, Celtic lost two key figures in midfield, with both Arne Engels and Reo Hatate departing for the Championship, the former joining West Ham United and the latter moving to Burnley.

To fill the gaps, the Hoops brought Joel van den Berg and Mika Baur to Parkhead, while also securing Sorensen from Parma on a season-long loan.

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Baur has proved a success in the main, scoring twice in his six league starts and delivering some encouraging individual performances in the Europa League, despite Celtic’s winless start to the competition.

Sorensen, meanwhile, has struggled to make a similar impression, managing just 236 minutes in a Celtic shirt and failing to establish himself as a regular under Martin O’Neill.

McFadden slammed Celtic for replacing departed players without strengthening the squad, arguing that while replacements were necessary, they have not improved the team’s quality.

He added that the Hoops’ need for significant investment was already evident last season, despite O’Neill receiving deserved credit for guiding them over the line to clinch the Scottish Premiership.

Europa League game Besiktas (H) Torreense (A) Omonia Nicosia (A) Marseille (H) Union SG (A) Celtic’s remaining Europa League games

McFadden said on BBC Sportsound (22nd October, 22:17): “I said it before.

“All Celtic have done is replace players that have left.

“Of course, that’s what you want, of course you do, but you’ve not made the team stronger by replacing the players you had to replace.

“You had to replace them.

“Now whether they are the same level or not doesn’t matter.

“Celtic’s squad, you could see it last season, Martin O’Neill got all the credit and he deserved every bit of it for getting Celtic over the line, seven wins in the last seven games of the season.

“You were watching a team at that point that needed major strengthening.”

McFadden praised Baur’s impact, but questioned whether he compensates for the departures of Engels and Hatate.

He also questioned Sorensen’s performances, saying the midfielder has looked well below the required level whenever he has watched him.

“I think Baur’s been a good signing.

“He’s done well.

“[But] you’ve let Engels go, you’ve let Hatate go and you’ve got Baur.

“And you’ve got Sorensen, who looks miles off it for me any time I’ve seen him.”

The Parma loanee has an option-to-buy clause in his contract, but unless he can force his way into O’Neill’s plans, a return to Serie A could beckon.

Celtic now turn their attention to Hibernian at Easter Road on Sunday, where three points would help them preserve their place at the summit with Rangers breathing down their necks.