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Besiktas are ‘close to reaching an agreement’ to sign Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin, with the claim following hot on the heels of another claim from Turkey on the move.

In the summer, it looked as though the Belgian would finally secure his long-awaited move away from Rangers, but a switch to Besiktas failed to materialise before the deadline despite the Turkish club’s strong interest.

The Super Lig outfit felt that the Ibrox outfit were demanding a fee ‘above normal’, with the valuation contributing to the breakdown in negotiations over Raskin.

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However, the Istanbul side were understood to have kept the midfielder on their radar and identified him as a potential target for the winter window.

Last week, it was claimed in Turkey that Besiktas had effectively agreed a fee for Raskin, with fellow countryman Leandro Trossard playing a key role in facilitating the move.

Now, further confirmation has emerged, but now another claim has emerged from Turkey.

Aaccording to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Besiktas are now close to reaching an agreement with Rangers to sign Raskin for €17m.

The Black Eagles are understood to be prepared to offer the 25-year-old an eye-catching annual salary of €5m, while the prospect of competing in the Europa League could provide another incentive for the Belgian.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

Alongside their European campaign, Besiktas are also challenging near the top of the Super Lig table, sitting just four points behind leaders Galatasaray.

Rangers, meanwhile, are firmly in the title race in the Scottish Premiership, with Raskin remaining a key figure in midfield after making seven starts and scoring once, most recently finding the net against Dundee.

A second claim coming in quick succession about Raskin moving to Besiktas would indicate the Turkish giants are hard at work on a possible deal.

Rangers boss Derek McInnes indicated recently that he does not expect a busy January transfer window, but losing Raskin could change that.

Having added Dan Neil and Cammy Devlin to his midfield options last summer, McInnes does have engine room options, but Raskin going would be a blow.