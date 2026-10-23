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Leeds United forward Noah Okafor has revealed how the Whites convinced him to join the club, with the Swiss attacker noting that they contacted his agent ‘every hour’.

The 26-year-old arrived at Elland Road in the summer of 2025, leaving AC Milan in search of more regular minutes and attracted by the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League, signing a four-year contract in the process.

Okafor enjoyed a productive first season under Daniel Farke, contributing eleven goals and assists across the campaign while praising the Leeds boss for giving him the freedom to express himself on the pitch.

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This season, the Swiss winger has continued to play an important role in Leeds’ strong start, scoring once in his six Premier League starts and also registering an assist in the EFL Cup.

Okafor revealed how Leeds’ persistence played a decisive role in bringing him to Elland Road, with his agent receiving calls from the Whites almost ‘every hour’ as they worked to secure his signature.

The left winger explained that, although he initially asked for time to consider the offer, a subsequent Zoom meeting left a strong impression, with Leeds outlining the club’s history and their plans for the years ahead.

Despite having reservations about joining a newly promoted side after his time with the Rossoneri, Okafor was encouraged by Leeds’ recruitment plans and the clarity of Farke’s vision for him, giving him a positive feeling about the move.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

The 26-year-old said on the Official Leeds United Podcast (28:01): “My agent called me to say, ‘They [Leeds] called me, like, every hour’, so I said, ‘What do you want me to do now? Let me think.’

“I stayed in London, went to dinner, and he called me again, saying, ‘The coach wants to speak to you straight[away].’

“So I said, ‘But I’m in London. Say tomorrow or something.’

“Then he said, ‘Yes, okay.’

“Then they did, like, a Zoom meeting to explain everything, the history, what they plan for the following years and stuff, and it was really impressive.

“I said, ‘Yes, why not?’ Because first you think, okay, you play in Milan, but Leeds, for me, Leeds is a big club.

“And I think at this point, they had just got promoted, and then you think you’re not so sure, maybe, they played in the Championship, but for me, it was clear they had made some more signings.

“The coach had a clear plan with me, spoke to me.

“I had a really good feeling.”

Over the summer, Okafor also played a part in convincing new signing Nico Elvedi to join the Whites, doing his bit as an agent and helping Leeds bring in a defender who has already made five starts for the club.

On deadline day, the Swiss attacker also attracted interest from another Premier League side, in the shape of Sunderland offering the chance to play in Europe, but the 26-year-old was not interested in leaving Leeds.

Okafor has earned praise this season for having ‘more legs than he did last year’ and will be looking to keep that form going when Leeds visit Sunderland on Sunday.