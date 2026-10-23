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Celtic‘s ‘relevance in Europe is fading into nothing’, journalist Tom English has warned, on the back of the Bhoys’ Europa League defeat to Celta Vigo.

Having lost their opening two Europa League league phase encounters, against Ferencvaros and Benfica, Martin O’Neill was hoping to see Celtic bounce back on Thursday evening at Celtic Park.

The Scottish champions did take the lead through Mika Baur, but soon found themselves pegged back, conceding twice and losing 2-1.

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It is a far cry from just 18 months ago when Celtic were battling against Bayern Munich in the Champions League knockout phase and giving the German giants a real fright.

English is alarmed at how far Celtic have fallen in Europe and feels there are a number of aspects at play.

While he suggested Celtic may well go on to win the Scottish Premiership once again, he warned that their European displays are embarrassing and their reputation in Europe is being damaged too.

“Celtic’s failure is multi-layered”, English said on BBC Sportsound (22nd October, 22:08).

Europa League game Besiktas (H) Torreense (A) Omonia Nicosia (A) Marseille (H) Union SG (A) Celtic’s remaining Europa League games

“They might go on and win the league, they might, but does it change anything? They’ve won loads of leagues.

“But in terms of European context and they see themselves as a European club – no wonder because of 1967 – but their relevance in Europe is fading into nothing.

“Look at them, 35th out of 36 in the second tier [in Europe].

“It’s embarrassing for Celtic.”

Celtic could still get through to the knockout phase in the Europa League, but need something remarkable from their five five games and a real turnaround in form.

At the same time, O’Neill has to fight fires in the Scottish Premiership and keep Celtic ahead of the chasing pack at the summit of the league table.

Celtic have three Scottish Premiership games before they return to European action, with clashes against Hibernian, Dundee United and Falkirk all on the agenda.