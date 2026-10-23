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Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has backed Harry Wilson amid recent criticism, insisting the Welsh winger embodies the club’s ‘side before self’ mantra.

Wilson has had limited opportunities at Leeds this season, making just two starts in his seven appearances for the Whites.

He has registered only one assist in those outings, setting up a goal in Leeds’ 6-3 defeat to Chelsea in the third round of the EFL Cup.

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Having arrived from Fulham, where he finished last season as their leading scorer with eleven goals, Wilson has yet to make the desired impact, with one Leeds legend expressing disappointment and calling for an improvement in his performances.

Meanwhile, another pundit has stressed the need to get Wilson up to speed, describing the Welshman as a potential ‘game changer’.

Farke praised Wilson’s humility and willingness to adapt, explaining that the winger remained grounded despite attracting attention following an impressive campaign with the Cottagers.

The German tactician highlighted how the 29-year-old quickly won over his team-mates through his attitude and work ethic, with his Welsh connections with Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Dan James also helping him settle in.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

He also pointed to Wilson’s commitment to the collective rather than expecting the team to adapt to him, believing his approach puts him in a strong position to succeed and reflects Leeds’ ‘side before self’ mantra.

Farke said at a press conference (12:08): “Top-class, top team-mate because, especially once you have played the season like last season, he was so much in the spotlight.

“You can have the tendency as a player to come around more like a big time, as a superstar, but it was completely the other way around from the first day.

“He was really humble, unbelievably nice human being, unbelievably nice team-mate, everyone loved him from the first day.

“Obviously, there was the Welsh connection, of course, which made it easier for him, but also he came with an attitude to adapt, to work.

“That’s what he did from the first day, and sometimes natural arrogance helps in such a situation, but I quite love his attitude anyhow.

“This is also why I’m so convinced that, in the end, it will be a success more or less because he’s doing the right steps and he’s not expecting the team to change for him.

“He has this mantra, ‘side before self’, the Leeds mantra, more or less exactly within him.”

Farke emphasised that Wilson’s hard work will give him every chance to seize opportunities when they arise in the near future and showcase his quality.

“In the end, you will always get in football what you’re willing to invest, and he invests a lot.

“For that, I’m 100 per cent convinced he has all chances to grab his chances when they come in the near future and all chances also to shine and show his quality.”

Leeds head to the Stadium of Light on Sunday to face bottom-of-the-table Sunderland, with the Whites winless in their last three matches and desperate to get back on track.

With regular starters Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor and Anton Stach struggling with their fitness, Farke could turn to Wilson, handing the Welshman a timely opportunity to prove his worth and strengthen his case for a more prominent role.