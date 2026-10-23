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Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi has admitted that the recurring injury issues of Destiny Udogie are a problem, stressing the medical staff at Spurs are trying to find the best solution for the left-back.
The Italian full-back arrived at the north Londoners back in 2022, spending the first season on loan at Udinese.
However, during his time at Spurs, the 12-time Italy capped star has never made 30 Premier League appearances in a season due to his injury issues.
The 23-year-old played only 20 league games last season due to multiple hamstring issues, with his tally of only 77 top-flight games in England.
Udogie has shown his quality as a player when fit, but that very aspect of his time in England has been the biggest red flag.
De Zerbi has admitted that the Italian full-back has not been available since their clash against Manchester United earlier this month, which he labelled as a ‘problem’.
However, he has also admitted that the Spurs medical team are doing their best to find the best solution for Udogie.
|Season
|Position
|2025–26
|17th
|2024–25
|17th
|2023–24
|5th
|2022–23
|8th
|2021–22
|4th
The Spurs boss also considers themselves lucky with having the likes of Andy Robertson, Ben Davies and even Micky van de Ven for the left-back position.
“With the medical staff, we are trying to find the best way for him”, he told a press conference when asked about managing Udogie’s fitness.
“But after Manchester United, I have not worked with him, and it is a problem.
“We are lucky because we have many solutions for the same position – Robertson, Ben Davies and Micky van de Ven, if we play three at the back.
“But we have to find the best [solution] for him and the best [solution] for us.”
Despite having multiple left-sided full-back options, Spurs have kept an option to call back Souza from FC Porto mid-season.
De Zerbi rates Souza highly, but the Brazilian could have limited game time back at N17.