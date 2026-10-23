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Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi has admitted that the recurring injury issues of Destiny Udogie are a problem, stressing the medical staff at Spurs are trying to find the best solution for the left-back.

The Italian full-back arrived at the north Londoners back in 2022, spending the first season on loan at Udinese.

However, during his time at Spurs, the 12-time Italy capped star has never made 30 Premier League appearances in a season due to his injury issues.

The 23-year-old played only 20 league games last season due to multiple hamstring issues, with his tally of only 77 top-flight games in England.

Udogie has shown his quality as a player when fit, but that very aspect of his time in England has been the biggest red flag.

De Zerbi has admitted that the Italian full-back has not been available since their clash against Manchester United earlier this month, which he labelled as a ‘problem’.

However, he has also admitted that the Spurs medical team are doing their best to find the best solution for Udogie.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The Spurs boss also considers themselves lucky with having the likes of Andy Robertson, Ben Davies and even Micky van de Ven for the left-back position.

“With the medical staff, we are trying to find the best way for him”, he told a press conference when asked about managing Udogie’s fitness.

“But after Manchester United, I have not worked with him, and it is a problem.

“We are lucky because we have many solutions for the same position – Robertson, Ben Davies and Micky van de Ven, if we play three at the back.

“But we have to find the best [solution] for him and the best [solution] for us.”

Despite having multiple left-sided full-back options, Spurs have kept an option to call back Souza from FC Porto mid-season.

De Zerbi rates Souza highly, but the Brazilian could have limited game time back at N17.