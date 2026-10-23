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Everton midfielder Hayden Hackney has praised manager David Moyes’ ability to develop players, while revealing his ambition to establish himself in the Premier League.

Hackney joined the Toffees during the summer transfer window after impressing at Championship side Middlesbrough.

It was suggested that Everton are paying Middlesbrough an initial £16.5m for the Englishman, with the total fee potentially rising significantly if all performance-related add-ons are met.

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However, Hackney is yet to reproduce his Championship form for the Toffees in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has made six league appearances so far, mostly from the bench, while providing one assist.

Hackney revealed that he has held several discussions with Moyes about his development, suggesting that the manager has made it clear how he can progress under his guidance.

The midfielder pointed to Moyes’ track record of helping players establish themselves in the Premier League, stressing that he wants to follow a similar path and develop into a proven top-flight player himself.

International level First cap England U15s 2016 Scotland U21s 2022 England U21s 2023 Hayden Hackney at international level

Speaking to Everton’s official website, Hackney said: “We spoke about that a lot. It makes sense.

“He’s done that in previous years, and the players have gone on to become Premier League proven players.

“That’s something I want to do.

“I want to prove myself in the Premier League and become an established Premier League player, and then, who knows what can happen.”

Moyes has a proven record of helping players establish themselves in the Premier League, including Tim Cahill and John Stones.

It remains to be seen whether Hackney can make a similar transition under the 63-year-old manager.

The Toffees suffered a 2-0 defeat against Chelsea last weekend, ending their unbeaten streak in the Premier League.

A former Everton winger has stressed that the Toffees must prioritise Premier League survival despite growing talk of a potential push for European qualification.

Moyes’ side face another challenge this weekend when they travel to the Emirates to take on Arsenal and in a game they will start as firm underdogs in.