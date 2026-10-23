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Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale has bemoaned the ‘rollercoaster judgments’ surrounding Newcastle United loanee Nick Woltemade’s performances at Juventus.

The 24-year-old was handed his third start for the Old Lady on Thursday night, when they took on Rennes in the Europa League.

Woltemade partnered former Tottenham Hotspur star Randal Kolo Muani up front as Luciano Spalletti deployed a 3-5-2 formation in a bid to brush Rennes aside.

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The German seized his opportunity to make headlines, converting a penalty and providing an assist to deliver a decisive contribution in attack.

However, despite Woltemade’s individual impact, the Bianconeri were unable to secure all three points, with the encounter ending in a 2-2 draw.

The strike marked Woltemade’s third goal in Juventus colours, with all three of his efforts coming in the Europa League.

With three goals to his name, the Newcastle loanee also features among the competition’s leading scorers.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Di Natale pointed out the fluctuating assessments of Woltemade in Turin, where the striker has gone from being hailed as a revelation to facing criticism, before winning back favour again through his recent performances.

The Italian journalist wrote on X: “Woltemade was a god when he arrived, then he became a flop, and now he’s strong again. Rollercoaster judgments.”

Juventus are next in action against Lecce on Sunday, where Woltemade will be eager to carry his European form into Serie A and finally open his account in the league.

Recent suggestions have emerged that the Bianconeri are exploring the possibility of signing a new number nine in January, leaving Woltemade needing to deliver greater consistency if he is to avoid being sidelined.

Nevertheless, Juventus cannot simply cut short his loan spell and send him back to St James’ Park, as no such provision was included in the agreement that brought the striker to Turin.

Meanwhile, Sam Parkin recently weighed in on another Newcastle loanee, Sean Neave, currently at Wolves, stressing the striker would be pushing for Premier League minutes if he was already good enough for that level.