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Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has admitted that the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor and Anton Stach are struggling with injuries, while stressing the Whites will have to make ‘late decisions’ regarding them ahead of the Sunderland game.

The Yorkshire club have made a stable start to the current campaign, losing their only league game against the champions Arsenal.

Last weekend, they drew 1-1 against Manchester United at Elland Road in a tough match, but they did not come out unscathed from the game.

The Yorkshire giants have some injury concerns, ahead of their weekend clash against Sunderland, who currently sit rock-bottom of the Premier League table.

Farke has confirmed that centre-back Joe Rodon is still doing his rehab, as he is coming back from his injury.

The German boss also revealed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Anton Stach are currently trying to recover from foot injuries following the Red Devils clash.

Swiss forward Noah Okafor is also not fit, but the 49-year-old is still remaining positive and stressed that they have two days to potentially have them available for the Sunderland game.

Injury doubt Position Anton Stach Midfielder Dominic Calvert-Lewin Striker Noah Okafor Winger Injury doubts for Sunderland game

Calvert-Lewin, Stach and Okafor missed multiple training sessions this week, and Farke has admitted that they will have to make ‘late decisions’ to see whether any one from the injured trio is going to be fit against the Black Cats.

“Joe Rodon is still out, [he is] doing his rehab work”, the Leeds boss told a press conference when he was asked about the team news for the Sunday game.

“Our offensive players from last game are all doubtful.

“Dominic Calvert-Lewin got a tackle and a foul late on in the last game, and he is struggling since that moment; he has a bruise on his foot, so question marks regarding his availability.

“Anton Stach is the same – foot problem after the last game; it’s painful at the moment, so question mark about his availability.

“Noah Okafor is struggling with some abductor problems after the last game.

“So, if the game would be today, all three wouldn’t be available; they have missed many training sessions this week.

“The good, positive news is that we still have two days, and we will, of course, try to make them available.

“The question marks will be first: who of them will be available, and for how many minutes, and we need to assess them and take late decisions.”

Sunderland have not won a league game since their 1-0 victory against Fulham, and some key injuries for the Whites will offer the Black Cats encouragement.

Calvert-Lewin and Okafor have been superb for Leeds in the frontline and it remains to be seen whether Farke will have to go to the Stadium of Light without the attacking duo on Sunday.