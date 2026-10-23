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Valencia have accelerated efforts to extend Newcastle United target David Otorbi’s contract at the club, after ‘Liverpool informed’ the club of their intention to trigger his current release clause.

The Valencia-born attacking talent came through the Spanish club’s youth system, signing his first contract with the club three years back.

The Spanish attacker made his senior debut for the Mestalla club back in 2024, but he played for the youth team mostly.

This season however, he has found himself becoming a serious option for the first-team, featuring in eight league games for Valencia.

The 19-year-old winger has started two of those league games, including one against Barcelona, while scoring against Racing Santander earlier this month.

His performances at the Spanish top-flight club have attracted multiple clubs around the world, especially in England.

Two Newcastle coaches watched the former Spain youth international in action this month, and their remarks were positive regarding him.

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The teenage winger’s agent also confirmed interest from Premier League clubs, stressing some clubs made contact for Otorbi.

However, his performances keep attracting more clubs, as English giants Liverpool are keen on the Valencia hotshot, according to Spanish outlet Tribuna Deportiva.

It has been suggested that the Reds informed his agents and the club that they are willing to meet his €30m release clause.

Otorbi’s current deal ends in the summer of 2028, but Valencia have positioned themselves well, as they have an option to extend his contract for three years.

The Mestalla club are trying to make sure they get the maximum financial value for the teenager, as they want to include a €60m release clause.

Last summer, Liverpool snatched Victor Munoz from the clutches of Newcastle, who will want to make sure they lay the proper groundwork for Otorbi.

Harvey Elliott is currently on loan at Valencia from the Reds and a Liverpool official visited Los Che earlier this week for talks over the attacker.

Whether Orotbi was also discussed is unclear.