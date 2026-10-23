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Tottenham Hotspur have a clause in Souza’s loan spell at FC Porto that will allow them to recall him in January, if they wish to do so, due to any reason.

The Santos youth product showed his quality with the Brazilian Serie A side, playing 38 games for the Alvinegro Praiano.

The Brazilian left-back was a target for Italian giants AC Milan, but the north Londoners were able to see the competition off for the former Brazil youth international.

Spurs paid a sizeable £13m earlier this year to tie him down on a long term deal; he featured in four Premier League games as well.

Even though Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi had ‘blind faith’ in him, the club decided to loan him out to Liga Portugal giants Porto.

The Brazilian left-back, though, has found it difficult to get game time in Portugal, as he is yet to make his debut in the league for the Dragoes.

He made his debut for Porto earlier this week in Europe, against PSV Eindhoven, coming on in the second half in a 1-0 loss for them.

Out on loan Guglielmo Vicario Kevin Danso Kota Takai Radu Dragusin Pape Matar Sarr Souza Yang Min-hyeok Tottenham first team stars out on loan

Souza’s cameo against the Dutch giants was marked a positive for the Spurs loanee, who will look to clock regular game time now on.

However, Spurs have the power to choose whether they want to keep Souza at Porto in the second half of the campaign, as they can end his loan in January, according to Portuguese daily A Bola.

The north Londoners will be able to cancel his loan out of necessity or any reason they see fit, but they have a plethora of options for the left-back position.

Spurs have the likes of Andy Robertson, Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies as covers for the position; the veteran left-back scored a key goal in Tottenham’s first league win on Monday.

Francesco Farioli has preferred Francisco Moura as his go-to back left until now, but it could change if Souza is able to show his quality.

Whether the 20-year-old will be able to establish himself as a solid option for Farioli, or if Tottenham will recall him when the winter window rolls around.