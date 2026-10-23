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Wolves out-on-loan striker Tolu Arokodare has revealed that he and Ajax team-mate Marcos Leonardo do not speak much, but still learn from each other to improve their respective games.

The 25-year-old was introduced in the 66th minute in place of Leonardo during Ajax’s Conference League clash against Atalanta on Thursday night, with the sides still locked goalless.

Arokodare made an immediate impact, opening the scoring before setting up Ajax’s second goal as the Amsterdam giants secured their first victory in the competition.

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With two goal contributions against Atalanta, the Nigerian has now registered eleven goal involvements in 13 appearances for the Dutch outfit, more than any of his team-mates, underlining his influence since arriving.

Ajax are next in action against Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie on Sunday, with Arokodare hoping to carry his momentum into the fixture and retain his place ahead of Leonardo.

However, the Wolves loanee stressed that he and Leonardo are focused on helping each other rather than competing for recognition, emphasising the importance of working towards the same goal.

Arokodare also admitted that the language barrier limits their conversations, but noted that both learn from each other in various aspects of their game.

Manager Time at Club Cesar Peixoto June 2026 – present Rob Edwards November 2025 – June 2026 Vitor Pereira December 2024 – November 2025 Gary O'Neil August 2023 – December 2024 Julen Lopetegui November 2022 – August 2023 Last five permanent Wolves managers

The Wolves striker said at a press conference: “We help each other, we don’t compete with each other.

“We are on the same team, and if you do that [compete with each other], you don’t help each other.

“He doesn’t speak English very well, so we don’t talk much.

“But I learn from him. He finishes well. And I think he learns from me too.”

Like Arokodare, Leonardo is spending the season at Ajax on a loan deal, although the Brazilian has endured a less productive spell so far, managing just two goals.

Meanwhile, Ajax defender Dies Janse has also spoken about how facing Arokodare in training helps him develop his game.

Ajax currently occupy fourth place in the Eredivisie, with the Nigerian eager to help them climb to the top of the table, which is a key ambition behind his move to Amsterdam.