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Former Burnley star Ben Mee has admitted that the Clarets suffered an ‘absolute disaster’ with their 4-1 loss at Lincoln City and believes there are players at Turf Moor who do not want to be there.

Burnley decided to appoint former Genk and Club Brugge Nicky Hayen in the summer in hopes of the Belgian spearheading a push for promotion back to the Premier League.

The wheels have come off at Turf Moor though and Burnley sit inside the drop zone in the Championship, having picked up just eight points from their 12 games.

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Hayen has now paid the price, being sacked by Burnley and leaving the Clarets looking for a new boss.

Former Clarets star Mee though has sympathy with the Belgian tactician.

Burnley Football Club has dismissed Head Coach Nicky Hayen with immediate effect. The Board has taken the decision following a disappointing start to the Championship season. https://t.co/rPai3oFHVU — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 24, 2026

Mee is of the view that Hayen was not dealt the hand he would have wanted in terms of the dressing room as a number of Burnley stars would rather be somewhere else.

The ex-defender said on talkSPORT (24th October, 17:28): “Absolute disaster today, going there and capitulating as they did.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

“Going 1-0 up, the quality in the group, the attitude of the group it seems to be a theme this season, lose a goal, heads go down.

“Whether players’ mentalities are right, whether they want to be at the club.

“I think there’s players in there that were trying to leave in the summer, maybe didn’t get their wish, and their heads and focus aren’t quite there.

“The manager has gone in and taken over a squad that’s not as together as what he would have liked and he’s going to get the brunt of it I think.”

Burnley are now on the hunt to bring in a new boss as they try to push up and out of the relegation zone in the Championship.

It is unclear if the Clarets have anyone lined up to come in, but they have another three matches to play before November’s international break kicks in.