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Rory Loy believes Rangers boss Derek McInnes is still hurting from the Gers being knocked out of Europe and that is why he does not like to field questions on the subject.

Rangers started life in the Europa League qualifiers this season, but being eliminated, dropped into the Conference League qualifiers.

They also exited that tournament before the league phase, meaning there is no European football at Ibrox this season.

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McInnes has continued to be asked Europe related questions, with it being put to him that not being involved in Europe could be beneficial for the Gers domestically.

The Rangers manager has also admitted to feeling some degree of envy at having to watch other Scottish sides in European competition.

Loy believes that McInnes does not like being asked about Rangers’ absence from Europe as it continues to be a sore point for him that they were knocked out.

The ex-Rangers star is of the view McInnes is embarrassed by the fact the Gers did not get past the qualifiers.

Club played for Rangers Dunfermline Athletic St Mirren Carlisle United Falkirk Dundee Dumbarton Clubs Rory Loy played for

“I genuinely think it hurts Derek McInnes that he was responsible, or at the helm of what happened for their failing to qualify for Europe”, Loy said on BBC Sportsound (24th October, 17:17).

“I think that is why he doesn’t like talking about it.

“And that is a mark of him, that it affects him, and I genuinely think it hurts him when he’s asked that question because he knows that ultimately he’s culpable as much as the players for that, and I think he’s slightly embarrassed by it.”

McInnes will want to make the most of the reduced load for Rangers this season as it could hand the Gers a golden opportunity to win the Scottish Premiership title.

Rangers do have a Scottish League Cup semi-final tie against Aberdeen looming on the horizon and that competition could hand McInnes his first piece of silverware as Gers boss.

The Gers had done a lot of heavy lifting in terms of Scotland’s UEFA coefficients in recent years, with deep runs in the Europa League and even a trip to the final.

Now as Rangers fail to make that contribution, Scotland is seeing its UEFA Coefficient suffer as a result.