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Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin believes the Gers are in safe hands under Derek McInnes at Ibrox, backing the Scottish tactician to deliver long-term success.

The Gers are set to host St Johnstone at Ibrox this afternoon, where they will look to claim all three points and close the gap on Celtic.

Rangers will be eager to put last weekend’s draw against Dundee behind them, which was a setback following a period of good Scottish Premiership form.

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Despite the setback, the Gers remain unbeaten in eight consecutive matches and will be determined to extend that run.

Rangers, unlike Celtic, have no European commitments to juggle, leaving them free to channel their energies into domestic competitions and capitalise on that advantage as the season unfolds.

However, McInnes recently admitted to feeling envious of clubs competing in Europe, while stressing that domestic success will be crucial to making up for Rangers’ absence from continental competition.

Now, Raskin has revealed his positive relationship with McInnes, while recalling the tough encounters he faced against the manager’s former Kilmarnock and Hearts sides.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

The Rangers star also hailed McInnes’ strong attachment to the club and his clear ambitions, expressing confidence in the direction he is taking the Gers and his ability to bring the best out of his players.

Raskin said at a press conference: “The manager has been amazing with me; he supports me.

“I remember playing against his Kilmarnock and Hearts teams, and they were probably amongst the tough games I have had here.

“I was happy with him coming here.

“When we first spoke, I could feel the love he had for the club and his ambition.

“I think the club is in good hands, and he understands the players and he is helping everyone as much as he can; he is great for us.”

Meanwhile, Raskin could be heading towards the Ibrox exit in the winter window, with suggestions emerging that Besiktas are closing in on an agreement with Rangers.

The Turkish outfit actively chased the Belgian during the summer, but the move ultimately collapsed after the two clubs failed to reach common ground.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Raskin remains a key presence in the engine room and Rangers could have a big decision over sale to make in the winter window.