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Newcastle United boss Matthias Jaissle is set to make a change with a ‘more pragmatic approach’ in the clash at Crystal Palace, journalist Craig Hope has claimed.

Former Al-Ahli boss Jaissle is coming under pressure at St James’ Park following a turnaround in Newcastle’s form and a number of alarming performances.

Newcastle now find themselves 14th in the Premier League standings with just eight points from seven games and have lost three of their last four league outings.

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Jaissle needs to turn things around quickly and next up for Newcastle is a clash at fellow strugglers Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Eagles boss Pierre Sage is also under pressure, with Palace having won just one of their last six outings across all competitions, and badly needs three points for his own reasons.

Hope feels that Jaissle does need to be given time at Newcastle and, echoing the comments of Tony Pulis recently, who warned that Magpies supporters must realise the German is operating with a weaker squad than Eddie Howe had, believes there needs to be an appreciation of the situation.

Even so, Hope claims that Jaissle has been taking a more pragmatic approach in the build-up to the Crystal Palace game as he looks to turn things around.

Country managed in Clubs Austria Liefering, Red Bull Salzburg Saudi Arabia Al-Ahli England Newcastle United Countries Matthias Jaissle has managed in

“My own take is that I believe Jaissle deserves and needs time and understanding for what he walked into, but there has to be evidence of progress within that”, Hope wrote on X.

“There is a competent and bright manager who has, actually, impressed me more in his dealings with us amid defeat as opposed to victory.

“I’m hearing he has taken a more pragmatic approach with one or two things this week, too.

“Let’s see what tomorrow brings. A big game in which a result is needed, if only to draw a line under recent defeats and give a base for that improvement.”

If Newcastle suffer a third defeat on the spin then it would pile pressure on Jaissle ahead of an EFL Cup tie away at Everton in midweek.

The Magpies do not have a good recent record away at Selhurst Park, having failed to win at the ground since 2020.

Jaissle will hope Crystal Palace have some fatigue about them however, with the Eagles having played away in Turkey against Besiktas in the Europa League on Thursday evening.